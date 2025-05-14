Italian Open: Carlos Alcaraz defeats Jack Draper to reach semi-final

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) celebrates after he won his quarterfinal match defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on Mar 16, 2023. — Reuters

ROME: Carlos Alcaraz has defeated the in-form Jack Draper with a 6-4, 6-4 victory and secured a place in the semi-final of the Italian Open here at the Foro Italico Centre Court on Wednesday.

Draper started strong and broke the deadlock as he claimed his second break point of the match to lead 4-2.

But Alcaraz's response was furious as he broke back dominantly to clinch the first set 6-4.

In the second set, Draper started well but could not continue at the same pace, allowing Alcaraz to secure the second set and win the game.

Alcaraz, while talking to the ATP after the match, said that he was happy with how he approached the match.

“I think the most important thing that I did today was not thinking about the shots at all," Alcaraz said.

“Not thinking about the fact that I was down, just trying to do the things that make me happy. On court I just tried to be aggressive, play good shots, drop shots, go to the net. That’s what I like to do on the court, and I think that made the difference today.

“I played such a high rhythm during the whole match that I didn’t let him dominate or stay long in the rallies. I think that was a really good win today for me, and I’m just really proud about the way I approached the match.”

The Spaniard will now face Alexander Zverev or Lorenzo Musetti in the semi-final.

The win means Carlos Alcaraz will return to the second position in the world rankings and will be the second seed for Roland Garros.