Rodrygo responds to reports of Real Madrid departure

An undated picture of Brazilian footballer Rodrygo. — X

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo on Wednesday, addressed the speculations regarding his departure from the club, with an update on his injury.

Rodrygo has vowed a strong comeback after missing three straight games for Los Blancos.

Rodrygo missed a game against Celta Vigo due to fever and sat out of the Clasico against arch-rivals Barcelona despite being declared fit by Carlo Ancelotti just 24 hours before, alleging again that he was unwell.

On Tuesday, Rodrygo again limped out of training with a muscle injury and is also set to miss their match against Mallorca.

Vinicius Junior was replaced by youngster Victor Munoz during their encounter against Barcelona, with Rodrygo not even in the frame on Sunday.

There are reports that the Brazilian had told Ancelotti that he did not feel right mentally to participate in El Clásico.

On Tuesday, Madrid boss Ancelotti again defended Rodrygo, claiming that the star was frustrated by his form and fitness issues.

Last week, international media reported that the former European champions are open to selling the Brazilian forward this summer.

The reports, however, have now been quashed by the Brazilian himself, who urged 'to stop making things up' and vowed to make his return soon.

“Thank you for all the messages and concern. I will be back soon. Stop making things up,” Rodrygo wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Rodrygo has thus far made 268 appearances across all competitions during his stay at Real Madrid, scoring 68 goals and 50 assists.