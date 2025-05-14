Rassie van der Dussen to feature in PSL 10 remainder

Islamabad United's Rassie van der Dussen plays a shot during their PSL 8 match against Multan Sultans at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on February 19, 2023. — AFP

KARACHI: South Africa’s top-order batter Rassie van der Dussen on Wednesday, joined defending champions Islamabad United’s squad for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 remainder, scheduled to run from May 17 to 25.

The South African was initially picked in the Supplementary category in the PSL 10 player draft, held earlier this year, but could not fulfil his commitment due to a personal reason and was subsequently replaced by West Indies’ Kyle Mayers.

“We fully stand with Rassie and his family. He’s going through a tough period, and cricket takes a backseat in such situations,” United head coach Mike Hesson had said on van der Dussen’s withdrawal.

Meanwhile, as per the latest development, Rassie van der Dussen is set to rejoin the United, who are in a compelling position to qualify for the PSL 10 playoffs as they hold third position in the standings with 10 points in nine matches.

“Islamabad United is delighted to welcome South Africa’s star batter Rassie van der Dussen for the remainder of HBL PSL X,” the franchise said in a statement.

“A world-class player with a stellar record across formats, Rassie’s presence adds immense value to the Pakistan Super League.

“His professionalism, consistency and global stature make him one of the most respected batters in the modern game. We’re thrilled to have him back.”

United will resume their PSL 10 campaign on May 19 when they face Karachi Kings at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Islamabad United squad for PSL 10: Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah (all platinum), Azam Khan, Imad Wasim and Jason Holder (all diamond), Haider Ali, Salman Ali Agha and Ben Dwarshuis (all gold), Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Andries Gous, Mohammad Nawaz and Salman Irshad (all silver), Hunain Shah and Saad Masood (both emerging), Kyle Mayers, Mohammad Faiq, Sahibzada Farhan, Muhammad Shahzad, Alex Hales, Rassie van der Dussen and Riley Meredith (all supplementary).