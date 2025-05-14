BCB seeks government’s approval for Pakistan tour

Pakistan and Bangladesh players shake hands after their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on November 6, 2022. — AFP

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is awaiting directives from the government regarding the upcoming white-ball tour of Pakistan, international media reported on Wednesday.

According to a report, the cricket board said that it has to obtain clearance from the government and will then speak to players regarding the tour.

Bangladesh departed for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) earlier today, where they will play two T20Is in Sharjah on May 17 and 19.

The Tigers were then scheduled to travel to Pakistan for a five-match T20I series, originally scheduled to May 25 to June 3, but the BCB said that it is yet to make a final decision on the subsequent tour.

The report further added that there have been some concerns within the players regarding the security, but BCB president Faruque Ahmed insisted that they will seek the government’s clearance before communicating with the players.

"We have sent a letter to NSC to give it to the ministry (sports) yesterday (May 13). Day before yesterday I had given a message to the advisor (sports) regarding the tour and even today I had spoken with him in this regard," Faruque said.

"I insisted that the PSL [would] have started and the IPL was going to resume soon. I am not sure whether it is sustainable or not (going to Pakistan) and if they give me any directives from the government we will start talking to the players and we have to talk with all the stakeholders.

"First we have to get the clearance from the government and later we need to talk with the players and there are some other details that we might need to sort out like venues and all those things. We cannot take the decision alone as it is very sensitive issues.”

Notably, the five-match T20I series between Pakistan and Bangladesh is also not all but certain to get rescheduled as the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 is now set to conclude on May 25 – the same day the series was supposed to commence in Faisalabad.

The report further added that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sent a revised proposed itinerary to the BCB on May 13. According to which, Faisalabad will host the first three T20Is on May 27, 29 and June 1, while the remaining two matches will be played in Lahore on June 3 and 5.