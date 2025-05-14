Key England players set to miss remaining IPL 2025 matches

Jofra Archer warms up before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 28, 2025. - AFP

Key prominent England cricketers, including Jofra Archer, Jamie Overton and Sam Curran, will not return to India for the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

However, others such as Jos Buttler, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, and Jacob Bethell are expected to rejoin their respective IPL franchises.

According to sources within the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), some England players have opted to fulfill their IPL commitments, while others have chosen not to return — a development that has also been confirmed by the franchises.

As per information obtained from the ECB and franchise officials, Jos Buttler, England’s former white-ball captain, is scheduled to arrive in Ahmedabad on Wednesday night.

Will Jacks, the Mumbai Indians all-rounder, is also expected to land in India on the same day and could be seen at Wankhede Stadium for practice starting Thursday (April 15).

Liam Livingstone, representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), is reportedly en route to Bengaluru. There is, however, uncertainty over the return of Phil Salt, while Jacob Bethell is understood to be on his way to India.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have confirmed that Curran and Overton will not be returning and that the franchise has no intention of seeking temporary replacements.

With CSK already out of contention for the playoffs, the team is reportedly winding down its season without urgency.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals have clarified that Jofra Archer’s absence is injury-related and not due to the team's playoff elimination.

"It is not a case of not being willing because we are out of reckoning for playoffs. He is nurturing an injury and we are prioritising his fitness," an RR official said.

Moeen Ali, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), remains undecided about returning to the IPL. His father, Munir Ali, told this publication that a final decision will be made within the next 24 hours.

It is pertinent to mention that on Tuesday, the ECB announced its squad for the upcoming white-ball series series against the West Indies, led by Harry Brook.

The ODI squad includes Archer, Bethell, Buttler, Jacks and Overton.

The three-match series will take place on May 29, June 1, and June 3 — dates that coincide with the IPL playoffs — confirming that these players will be unavailable beyond the league stage, which ends on May 27.

For the unversed, after a brief pause, the IPL will resume on May 17 in Bengaluru, with the playoffs beginning on May 29 and culminating in the final on June 3.