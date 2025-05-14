Conor McGregor opens up on Islam Makhachev vacating UFC title

An undated photo of Former two-weight world champion Conor McGregor and Russian professional Mixed Martial Artist Islam Makhachev. — Instagram

Former two-weight world champion Conor McGregor expressed excitement on Dana White's announcement of Islam Makhachev vacating his UFC title after advancing to the welterweight category.

McGregor has a long-standing conflict with Makhachev and his mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov, dating back to his 2018 fight with the latter, which the Irish lost by submitting in the fourth round.

On Tuesday night, White took to Instagram Live, announcing a string of UFC fights which included Dricus Du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC 319 and Ilia Topuria vs Charles Oliveira at UFC 317.

According to White, Topuria vs Oliveira is for the vacant lightweight title, which means Makhachev has officially relinquished his belt and is now moving to the welterweight category, chasing Jack Della Maddalena's freshly won title.

“Wow! Real exciting times again in the UFC! Oh Yes! Bravo, Dana White! Never a doubt,” McGregor wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

McGregor also tagged BKFC, a fight promotion he is connected to, the TKO Group – the owner of WWE, UFC, as well as new boxing ventures –and several of his personal brands.

McGregor also hinted at a sensational return to the UFC, reigniting talks of a long-anticipated clash with Michael Chandler.

The two fighters recently exchanged cryptic posts on social media, sparking excitement among fans and reigniting speculation about their long-delayed showdown.

McGregor has not stepped into the Octagon since July 2021, when he suffered a defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

His scheduled return at UFC 303 in 2024, set against Chandler during International Fight Week, was ultimately cancelled due to a toe injury.

Conor McGregor, who holds a 1-3 record in his last four bouts, including losses to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier, appears eager to return — but only under the right conditions.