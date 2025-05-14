Strikers crush Stars in National Women’s T20 showdown

Strikers (left) and Stars' captains during the toss ahead of the 11th match of the National Women’s T20 Tournament (NWT20) at Oval Cricket Ground on May 14, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: Strikers delivered a commanding all-round performance to defeat Stars by nine wickets in the 11th match of the National Women’s T20 Tournament (NWT20) here at the Oval Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Stars won the toss and opted to bat first, but their decision backfired as they could not even cross the 100-run mark and were restricted to just 97/7 in the allotted 20 overs.

Tuba Hassan was the standout batter for Stars, scoring 30 runs off 25 balls with four boundaries. Sana Urooj contributed 19 runs from 17 balls, also hitting four boundaries.

Sidra Nawaz and Huraina Sajjad each added 14 runs, while the rest of their batters failed to amass double digits, including skipper Sidra Amin, who could score just one.

Strikers’ bowlers put up a united front, with seasoned spinner Anam Amin leading the charge by taking 2/14 in her four overs. Ayesha Bilal also claimed 2/16 runs in her quota.

Diana Baig, Rehmat Noreen, and Noreen Yaqoob took a wicket apiece, orchestrating the Stars’ batting collapse.

Chasing a modest 98-run target, the Strikers knocked the winning runs for the loss of just one wicket and 44 balls to spare.

Gull Feroza anchored the innings with an unbeaten 37 off 42 balls, hitting three boundaries and played a crucial role in securing an easy win for her side.

Eyman Fatima played an explosive cameo, smashing 28 off just 14 deliveries with two sixes and two fours.

The only casualty in Strikers' innings was Noreen Yaqoob, who scored 28 off 21 balls before being dismissed by Tuba Hassan.

Noreen was awarded Player of the Match for her all-round performance.