Invincibles thump Conquerors to register second victory in NWT20

A Conquerors batter plays a shot against Invincibles during the 12th match of the National Women’s T20 Tournament (NWT20) at National Bank Stadium, Karachi, on May 14, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: Neha Shamin Nadeem's three-wicket haul, followed by a 91-run second-wicket partnership between Ayesha Zafar and Omaima Sohail, led Invincibles to a dominant eight-wicket victory over the Conquerors in the 12th match of the National T20 Tournament (NWT20) here at the National Bank Stadium on Wednesday.

Conquerors captain Fatima Sana's decision to bat first backfired as they were restricted to a modest total of 107/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

The skipper waged a lone battle with the bat as she top-scored with a 32-ball 41, featuring seven boundaries.

Hafsa Khalid added 24 runs off 35 deliveries, while Najiha Alvi and Nashra Sandhu contributed 16 and 11 runs, respectively.

The rest of the batting lineup failed to reach double figures, showcasing its lacklustre performance.

Invincibles’ Neha Sharmin shone with the ball, returning brilliant bowling figures of 3/14 in her four overs.

For her brilliant bowling performance, Neha was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Tania Saeed supported well, taking 2/18 in four overs. Fatima Khan and Omaima Sohail chipped in with a wicket apiece.

Chasing 108, the Invincibles made light work of the target, reaching it in 15.5 overs with the loss of just two wickets.

Ayesha Zafar anchored the chase with a fluent 47 off 35 balls, including eight boundaries. Omaima Sohail remained unbeaten on 44 from 41 balls, hitting seven fours, ensuring a smooth win.

The duo also shared a match-defining 91-run partnership for the second wicket, which recovered the Invincibles from 9/1 to 100/2.

The Conquerors also failed to impress with the ball, with only captain Fatima Sana backing up her gutsy knock with 1/24 in 3.5 overs, but could not prevent the loss.

Humna Bilal was the only other wicket-taker, claiming 1/14 in her four overs.