DC announce new signing after Fraser-McGurk's withdrawal from IPL 2025

Jake Fraser Mc-Gurk goes through some drills during training session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match in Chennai on April 01, 2025. - DelhiCapitals

Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk, who was representing Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, has officially withdrawn from the remainder of the season.

His decision makes him the second overseas player to exit the tournament early, following Chennai Super Kings' English all-rounder Jamie Overton.

The IPL 2025 season is set to resume on May 17.

Fraser-McGurk, a high-profile acquisition by Delhi Capitals at the mega auction for INR 9 crore (approx. USD 1.07 million), informed the franchise that he will not be rejoining the squad for the second leg of the competition.

In response, the Capitals have brought in Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman as his replacement for INR 6 crore.

A familiar face for Delhi, Mustafizur previously turned out for the franchise in the 2022 and 2023 editions, picking up nine wickets across both seasons.

However, under the revised IPL rules, any replacement signed mid-season will not be eligible for retention ahead of the 2026 edition.

Fraser-McGurk had impressed during the latter stages of IPL 2024 but failed to carry that momentum into the current season.

He featured as an opener in Delhi’s first six matches, managing just 55 runs in total, including a highest score of 38 and five single-digit dismissals. His inconsistency led to him being dropped from the playing XI.

While his departure might not significantly impact DC’s playing strength given his recent form, it adds another layer of uncertainty for the franchise as they push for a playoff berth.

Delhi Capitals are reportedly awaiting final confirmation on the availability of other key overseas players, including Australia’s Mitchell Starc and South Africa’s Faf du Plessis and Tristan Stubbs.

Stubbs' availability is especially uncertain, as he is part of South Africa’s squad for the ICC World Test Championship final, which begins on June 11 at Lord’s.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has stated that players involved in the WTC final will only be available for IPL duty until May 25 — the original date set for the IPL 2025 final.

It is pertinent to mention that Delhi Capitals currently sit at fifth spot on the IPL 2025 points table, with six wins and four defeats from 11 games, totaling 13 points.