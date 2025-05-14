PSL 10: PCB provides update on tickets for remaining matches

Fans can only get refund for May 5 and 10 matches and Qualifier, PCB says

By Web Desk
May 14, 2025
This picture shows fans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore witnessing PSL 10 match between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings on May 4, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday, provided an update regarding the tickets for the remaining eight matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, scheduled to be played here and in Rawalpindi from May 17 to 25.

According to the cricket board, fans, who had bought tickets for the May 8, 9 and 10 matches between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings, Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United and Karachi Kings, respectively, will be eligible to use the same for the corresponding rescheduled dates on May 17, 18 and 19, respectively.

Since the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is slated to host a doubleheader on May 18, the previously issued May 9 tickets can be used to attend both fixtures.

Similarly, fans who bought tickets for Eliminator 1 and 2 and the final can use the same tickets on the newly announced dates of the respective fixtures.

Additionally, fans can also buy tickets for the remaining league-stage matches as well as the playoffs online and from the designated centres of a private courier company.

Meanwhile, the fans will be able to refund only for May 5 and 10 matches, originally scheduled to be played in Multan and the Qualifier, previously slated to be held in Rawalpindi.

PSL 10 remainder schedule

  • May 17 – Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi
  • May 18 – Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars (afternoon)
  • May 18 – Islamabad United v Karachi Kings
  • May 19 – Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators
  • May 21 – Qualifier
  • May 22 – Eliminator 1
  • May 23 – Eliminator 2
  • May 25 – Final

