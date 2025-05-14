Sikandar Raza breaks silence on PSL 10 remainder participation

Sikandar Raza plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 26, 2025. - PCB

Lahore Qalandars' all-rounder Sikandar Raza has broken his silence regarding media reports that suggested he would miss the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

Raza confirmed his availability for the rest of the tournament.

The Zimbabwean cricketer shared a photo of himself in the Qalandars kit on his official Instagram handle, captioning it: "Aa raha hoon In Sha Allah" [I'm coming, God willing].

Earlier, media reports had claimed that Raza would be unavailable for the remainder of the tournament due to his commitment to Zimbabwe’s upcoming home Test series, which begins on May 22.

However, his recent post has cleared the air, confirming his return to PSL 10 action.

So far in the tournament, the 39-year-old has played nine matches, scoring 228 runs at an impressive average of 45.60 and a strike rate of 162.85, which includes two half-centuries.

With the ball, he has taken eight wickets at an average of 15.25 and an economy rate of 7.10.

Meanwhile, PSL 10 is set to resume after a brief suspension due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the revised schedule for the remaining matches on Tuesday.

The league will restart on May 17 with a clash between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The venue will also host a double-header on May 19, featuring Quetta Gladiators vs. Multan Sultans in the afternoon, followed by Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars in the evening.

The final fixture at Rawalpindi will be played on May 19, featuring defending champions Islamabad United against Karachi Kings.

Following that, the action will shift to Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, which will host the playoffs. The Qualifier will be held on May 21, followed by Eliminator 1 on May 22, and Eliminator 2 on May 23.

The grand finale of PSL 10 is scheduled for May 25 at the same venue.

As it stands, Shaheen Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars are fourth on the points table, with four wins and four losses from nine games. One match was washed out due to rain, giving them a total of nine points.