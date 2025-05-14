New Zealand pacer’s IPL return on cards as MI eye playoffs

Mumbai Indians' fast bowler Trent Boult is mobbed after taking a wicket against Sunrisers Hyderabad during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 in Hyderabad on April 23, 2025. — AFP

MUMBAI: New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult is expected to return for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 remainder, providing a major boost to the Mumbai Indians (MI) as they push for a spot in the playoffs.

The 36-year-old has been a pivotal figure in MI’s resurgence this season, emerging as their leading wicket-taker.

Boult was Mumbai’s most expensive signing in the player’s auction, acquired for approximately USD 1.49 million.

The seasoned left-arm pacer has lived up to his price tag, taking 18 wickets at an economy rate of 8.49.

His standout performance came against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he claimed 4/26 and was named the Player of the Match.

His return comes at a critical time for MI, especially after the IPL 2025 season was temporarily suspended on May 10.

The rescheduling has left several franchises scrambling, and MI are still awaiting confirmation on the availability of three other key overseas players, South Africa’s Ryan Rickelton and Corbin Bosch, and England's Will Jacks.

Both Rickelton and Bosch are part of South Africa’s squad for the World Test Championship final and are expected to report for national duty by the end of May.

Meanwhile, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Tuesday that the No Objection Certificates (NOCs) issued to their players were valid only until May 25 — the tournament’s original end date.

According to reports, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has instructed its IPL-contracted players to return home ahead of the ODI series against the West Indies, beginning May 29, which puts Jacks's participation in the tournament remainder in jeopardy.

It is pertinent to mention that MI have played 12 matches so far, winning seven and losing five. With 14 points, they are currently fourth in the points table.