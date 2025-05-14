Alex Hales joins Islamabad United for PSL 10 remainder

Islamabad United's Alex Hales plays a shot during their PSL 9 match against Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 22, 2024. — AFP

KARACHI: Former England opener Alex Hales on Wednesday, rejoined defending champions Islamabad United’s squad for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 remainder, scheduled to commence on May 17.

The announcement was made by the franchise on its official social media handles.

“Welcome home, [Alex Hales]! #HaleStorm rejoins Islamabad United for #HBLPSLX and the hunt #4TheDream continues,” the United captioned the social media post.

Reacting to his signing, Hales expressed excitement in rejoining the side and vowed to contribute significantly in leading them to another PSL title.

“Islamabad United has always been very close to my heart,” Hales said in a statement.

“They were the first PSL team I played for in Pakistan, and the support I’ve received from the fans and the franchise has been incredible throughout.

“When they signed me back in April, I was really looking forward to joining up with the squad for the latter stages of the tournament. With the change in PSL dates, I’ve had to reshuffle a few commitments—but I’m absolutely thrilled to be back in Pakistan playing in Red.

“Hopefully, I can contribute and help the team push for another title.”

For the unversed, three-time champions United are currently third in the standings with 10 points in nine matches and need to win their last league-stage fixture against Karachi Kings, scheduled to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on May 19, to push for playoff qualification.

Islamabad United squad for PSL 10: Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah (all platinum), Azam Khan, Imad Wasim and Jason Holder (all diamond), Haider Ali, Salman Ali Agha and Ben Dwarshuis (all gold), Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Andries Gous, Mohammad Nawaz and Salman Irshad (all silver), Hunain Shah and Saad Masood (both emerging), Kyle Mayers, Mohammad Faiq, Sahibzada Farhan, Muhammad Shahzad and Riley Meredith (all supplementary).