IPL allows temporary replacements for remaining 2025 season

Mitchell Starc of Delhi Capitals (R) and Faf Du Plessis of Delhi Capitals during the 2025 IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders on April 29, 2025, in Delhi, India. — AFP

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has approved a rule change allowing franchises to sign temporary replacement players for the final stages of the rescheduled 2025 season.

However, these replacements will not be eligible for retention ahead of the next auction.

The tournament is set to resume on Saturday following a suspension caused by cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

The revised schedule has led to calendar clashes for several players, with most overseas stars expected to return.

However, some have opted out of the remaining matches, including Jake Fraser-McGurk (Delhi Capitals) and Jamie Overton (Chennai Super Kings).

Previously, IPL regulations only permitted teams to sign replacement players due to illness or injury, provided it occurred before or during their 12th match of the season.

With the unusual mid-season disruption, the IPL has reassessed and updated these rules to accommodate temporary replacements for the remainder of the tournament.

Despite this flexibility, the league has imposed a key restriction: any temporary replacements signed after the suspension will not be eligible for retention for the following season.

This measure appears intended to prevent teams from using replacement signings as a loophole to bypass the auction system.

In a memo sent to franchises, the IPL stated it had "reassessed" its stance on replacements.

"Given the non-availability of certain foreign players due to national commitments or personal reasons or any injury or illness, Temporary Replacement Players will be allowed until the conclusion of this tournament," the league said in a statement.

"This decision is subject to the condition that the Temporary Replacement players taken from this point forward will not be eligible for retention in the following year. Temporary Replacement players will have to register for the IPL Player Auction 2026," the statement added.

The IPL also confirmed that any replacement signings approved before the tournament’s suspension will remain eligible for retention.

Four players were brought in during the 48 hours prior to the suspension: Sediqullah Atal (Delhi Capitals), Mayank Agarwal (Royal Challengers Bengaluru), and Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Nandre Burger (both Rajasthan Royals).