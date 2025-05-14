Jacob Wilson powers Athletics to win over Los Angeles Dodgers

Athletics celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on May 13, 2025. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Jacob Wilson delivered a standout performance with two brilliant two-run homers, leading the Oakland Athletics to a commanding 11-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Athletics recorded a season-high 18 hits in the blowout, with Wilson contributing four hits in five at-bats and driving in four runs, improving his batting average to .363.

His remarkable performance highlights his importance to the team, as he ranks second in Major League Baseball (MLB) for hits this season, trailing only Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees.

The 23-year-old shortstop's effort marked his eighth multi-hit game in his last 12 outings, following a career-first four-hit game last week against Seattle.

Wilson has also been exceptional at the plate, striking out just nine times, boasting the highest batting average among all MLB rookies.

On the mound, Athletics’ pitcher Jeffrey Springs (5-3) put in a solid seven-inning performance, allowing just one run on six hits and striking out four batters to secure the victory.

The Dodgers, returning home after a 10-game road trip, suffered a rare loss at home, where their record now stands at 15-4.

The team struggled offensively, with Shohei Ohtani, the Dodgers' star player, drawing only one walk in three at-bats. Ohtani, who leads the team with 12 home runs, 28 walks, and 21 RBIs, failed to make a significant impact in this game.

Michael Conforto provided the only highlight for the Dodgers, hitting a career-high three doubles. The Dodgers' sole run came after a fielding error by Wilson, allowing Chris Taylor to score in the third inning.

Landon Knack (2-1), pitching for the Dodgers, surrendered five runs and seven hits over four and two-thirds innings.

The Athletics will look to extend their success when pitcher Gunner Hoglund faces the Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto on Wednesday.