NBA Playoffs: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stars as Thunder stun Nuggets

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) controls the ball against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and guard Christian Braun (0) and forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) in the first quarter during game four of the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena in Denver on May 11, 2025. — Reuters

OKLAHOMA CITY: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander delivered a clutch performance as the Oklahoma City Thunder edged past the Denver Nuggets 112-105 on Tuesday night at Paycom Center, taking a 3-2 lead in their NBA Western Conference semifinal series.

Gilgeous-Alexander led the charge with 31 points, seven assists, and six rebounds. Jalen Williams was another key contributor for the Thunder, posting 18 points, nine rebounds, and four assists.

“What great players do is rise in the face of challenges and adversity,” Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said of Gilgeous-Alexander.

"I just thought he got more and more composed as the game went on. And despite the fact that the pressure was mounting and it got hotter in there, he got cooler and just kind of settled into it, made the right plays, let the game tell him what to do," he added.

Denver’s Nikola Jokic had a dominant outing with 44 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Oklahoma City’s late surge.

The Nuggets led through three quarters with scores of 28-27, 28-27, and 30-24, building an eight-point cushion heading into the final period.

However, the Thunder mounted a fierce comeback, sparked by Lu Dort’s trio of three-pointers in just two minutes, trimming Denver’s lead to 92-90 midway through the fourth quarter.

Jalen Williams drilled a crucial three-pointer with 1:18 left to give Oklahoma City a 106-103 edge, and Gilgeous-Alexander followed with another long-range dagger in the final minute to extend the lead to six and seal the victory.

The Thunder will look to close out the best-of-seven series in Game 6 on Thursday in Denver.