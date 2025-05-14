New Zealand players likely to miss remaining PSL 10

New Zealand batsman Finn Allen reacts after loosing his wicket during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on April 13, 2025. - AFP

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 is set to resume on May 17 in Rawalpindi, with the opening match featuring Karachi Kings against Peshawar Zalmi.

However, the league is likely to miss the presence of several prominent New Zealand cricketers.

According to reports, Kiwi players including Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell and Finn Allen are expected to miss the remainder of the tournament due to No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is currently in discussions with New Zealand Cricket Board (NZC) regarding their availability, with an official announcement expected soon.

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi batter Mitchell Owen is also reportedly set to miss the rest of the tournament as he shifts his focus to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Media reports suggest that the 23-year-old has opted to join Punjab Kings for IPL 2025, prioritising the Indian league over PSL commitments.

Owen was originally signed as a replacement for Glenn Maxwell and was expected to join Punjab Kings after fulfilling his duties with Zalmi.

However, the political tensions between India and Pakistan delayed both tournaments, causing a scheduling overlap that forced the boards to revise their plans.

Following a ceasefire, both the PSL and IPL boards released updated fixtures, with PSL 10 now set to be held from May 17 to May 25.

This compressed schedule means that Owen, who was initially available until May 18, is now expected to prioritise the IPL and will remain with Punjab Kings until the playoffs, if they qualify.

The PCB officially unveiled the revised schedule for the remaining PSL 10 matches on Tuesday.

Rawalpindi will host the initial leg, including a double-header on Sunday featuring Quetta Gladiators vs. Multan Sultans in the afternoon, followed by Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars in the evening.

The last game in Rawalpindi will take place on May 19 between defending champions Islamabad United and Karachi Kings.

The action will then move to Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, which will host the Qualifier on May 21, Eliminator 1 on May 22, and Eliminator 2 on May 23.

The grand final of PSL 10 is scheduled for May 25 at the same venue.