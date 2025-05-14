PCB to assign key roles to Misbah-ul-Haq and Sarfaraz Ahmed: sources

Misbah-ul-Haq (Left) gives fielding training to players at Eden Park in Auckland on December 17, 2020, ahead of the first T20 international cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan. Sarfaraz Ahmed (Right) arrives to attend a training session at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on August 20, 2024, on the eve of their first Test cricket match against Bangladesh. - AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to relieve all Champions Cup mentors of their duties, while assigning significant new responsibilities within the board to former captains Misbah-ul-Haq and Sarfaraz Ahmed.

According to sources, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi conducted a performance review meeting, after which the decision was made to remove the mentors from their roles.

Mentors Waqar Younis, Shoaib Malik, Saqlain Mushtaq, Misbah-ul-Haq, and Sarfaraz Ahmed have all been officially dismissed from their mentoring positions.

However sources confirm that both Misbah and Sarfaraz will continue to serve the PCB in important new capacities, details of which are expected to be announced soon.

Meanwhile, strategic development plans for Pakistan’s national team, Shaheens, emerging players, and age-group squads have been finalised.

Sources indicate that Director of High Performance Aaqib Javed has submitted these plans for formal approval.

In a major infrastructure shift, there are plans to relocate the biomechanics lab from a local university to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore. The new setup will feature modern training equipment and software to enhance player performance.

The PCB also aims to activate High Performance Centers in Faisalabad and Sialkot. Programs targeting Under-13 and Under-15 age groups will be launched in Sialkot, while Faisalabad will host long-term development programs for Under-17 players.

Multan will serve as the training hub for Under-19 cricketers, whereas a dedicated center for women cricketers will be established in Karachi.

Additionally, a select group of 30 to 35 players will undergo high-performance training at the NCA to strengthen the national team’s bench strength.

A separate plan has been drafted in preparation for the upcoming Test series. However, the PCB is not rushing to appoint a head coach for red-ball cricket at this stage. Several candidates, including Misbah-ul-Haq, are reportedly under consideration.