Mehidy Hasan crowned ICC men’s Player of the Month for April 2025

Mehidy Hasan Miraz celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the third day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at a cricket stadium in Chittagong on April 30, 2025. - AFP

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been crowned the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for April 2025, following his outstanding performances in the two-Test series against Zimbabwe.

Mehidy edged out competition from Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani and New Zealand’s Ben Sears to claim the prestigious award. This marks his first-ever ICC Men’s Player of the Month title, making him only the third Bangladeshi cricketer to receive the honour, after Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan.

The Bangladeshi all-rounder expressed his gratitude after being named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month, acknowledging the prestige of the accolade

"It’s an incredible honour to win the ICC Men’s Player of the Month. The ICC Awards are the ultimate recognition for any cricketer, and to receive this from a global vote means a lot to me," Mehidy Hasan stated.

Reflecting on his cricketing journey, he drew a parallel between this achievement and a significant milestone from the early days of his career

"Moments like these remind me of my journey — being named Player of the Tournament in the 2016 ICC Under 19 World Cup was a massive encouragement early in my career, and this award feels just as special," he said.

He concluded by dedicating the award to his supporters and emphasising its motivational impact.

"I am truly delighted. This award will be a big source of inspiration for me to keep giving my best and contributing to Bangladesh’s success on the world stage. As cricketers, we dream of making an impact and bringing joy to our fans. Recognition like this from the ICC motivates me to keep pushing harder and performing consistently for my country. I want to thank my teammates, coaches, and the fans — this award belongs to all of them too," he concluded.

The 27-year-old was in stellar form against Zimbabwe, scoring 116 runs across two Tests at an average of 38.66, and claiming 15 wickets at a phenomenal average of 11.86.

In the opening Test in Sylhet, Mehidy made an immediate impact with consecutive five-wicket hauls — 5/52 in the first innings and 5/50 in the second. Despite his efforts, Zimbabwe managed to pull off a thrilling three-wicket win.

However, Miraz bounced back in emphatic fashion in the second Test in Chattogram. After helping dismiss Zimbabwe cheaply in the first innings, he played a match-defining knock of 104 off 162 balls to anchor Bangladesh’s reply and tilt the momentum in their favour.

He then capped off his all-round brilliance with another five-wicket haul, finishing with 5/32 in the second innings to guide Bangladesh to an innings-and-106-run victory and secure a 1-1 series draw.