ILT20 moves to December-January window ahead of 2026 T20 World Cup

Obed McCoy celebrates after picking wicket during the ILT20 2025 match between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Dubai Capitals in Abu Dhabi on January 26, 2025. - ILT20

The upcoming edition of the ILT20, the UAE’s franchise-based cricket league, will be shifted to a December-January window, aiming to avoid the crowded January-February period and finish well before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, scheduled for February and March 2026.

Now in its fourth season, the ILT20 has traditionally been held at the start of the year, overlapping with South Africa's SA20, parts of Australia's BBL, Bangladesh’s BPL, and, until this year, Pakistan's PSL.

However, the 2025 season will kick off on December 2, and run until January 4, 2026. Notably, December 2 is also the UAE's National Day, Eid-al-Etihad.

There will be some overlap with the BBL, but the tournament will be strategically positioned to avoid clashes with the T20 World Cup.

ILT20 CEO David White shared the reasoning behind the schedule change: "Following extensive discussions with all our stakeholders, we believe the 2 December 2025 to 4 January 2026 tournament window is ideal for the DP World International League T20 Season 4," ILT20 chief executive David White said in a statement. "The ICC Men's T20 World Cup begins in early February hence it was important for us to start and finish Season 4 well before the tournament as it will allow the players playing both the DP World ILT20 and the T20 World Cup to prepare for national duty.

He also highlighted the benefits of the new schedule: "In addition, we feel that the December-January window will provide the teams' the best opportunity to access a bigger pool of players."

It remains unclear whether this will be a one-off schedule change or if the December-January window will become the new regular timing for the ILT20.

ILT20 chairman and Emirates Cricket Board vice-chairman Khalid Al Zarooni expressed pride in the timing of the tournament, coinciding with the UAE National Day celebrations.

"The UAE National Day is the day where we celebrate the United Arab Emirates which is home to people from around the world including millions of diehard cricket fans. It is a real honour for us to join the nation in the UAE National Day 2025 celebrations with the launch of the region's biggest T20 league - the DP World ILT20 Season 4 - on the same day."

It is pertinent to mention that the ILT20 has been a six-team competition in its previous seasons, with Gulf Giants, MI Emirates, and Dubai Capitals each winning the title in the first three editions.