Mitchell Owen likely to miss PSL 10 for IPL 2025: reports

Mitchell Owen (L) celebrates with teammate Tom Kohler-Cadmore after taking a catch to dismiss Finn Allen during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on April 12, 2025. - AFP

Peshawar Zalmi will likely be without the services of Australian batter Mitchell Owen as the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 gears up for its resumption on May 17.

According to media reports, the 23-year-old has opted to join Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 instead of continuing with Zalmi in PSL 10.

Originally signed as a replacement for Glenn Maxwell, Owen was expected to link up with Punjab Kings after fulfilling his commitments with Peshawar Zalmi.

However, ongoing political tensions between India and Pakistan delayed both tournaments, causing a scheduling overlap that forced the boards to revise their plans.

Following a ceasefire, both the PSL and IPL boards released updated fixtures, with PSL 10 now set to be held from May 17 to May 25.

This compressed schedule means that Owen, who was initially available until May 18, is now expected to prioritise the IPL and will remain with Punjab Kings until the playoffs, if they qualify.

It is pertinent to mention that the right-handed batter’s PSL debut showcased glimpses of his potential. While he scored 102 runs in 8 innings, his explosive strike rate of 192.45 captured the attention of fans.

For the unversed, Peshawar Zalmi—still in contention for a playoff spot—will now look to fill the void left by Owen. Fortunately, they have capable replacements in Abdul Samad and Najibullah Zadran, who are ready to step up as the team aims for a strong finish in the tournament.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday unveiled the highly anticipated match schedule for the remainder of PSL 10.

The ongoing edition of the marquee league will resume on May 17, when Karachi Kings take on Peshawar Zalmi at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The venue will host a double-header on Sunday, with Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans locking horns in the afternoon game, followed by Peshawar Zalmi taking on Lahore Qalandars in the evening fixture.

The last match at the venue will be played on May 19 between defending champions Islamabad United and Karachi Kings.

The action will then shift to Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, which will host the Qualifier, Eliminator 1, and Eliminator 2 on May 21, 22, and 23, respectively.

The highly anticipated final of the tournament will also be played there on May 25.