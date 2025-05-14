South African players set to leave IPL 2025 before playoffs for WTC Final

An undated picture of South African pacers Lungi Nqidi and Kagiso Rabada. - AFP

Eight South African cricketers participating in both the IPL 2025 and the World Test Championship (WTC) final are expected to leave India by May 25, in accordance with the initial No Objection Certificates (NOCs) issued to them.

The players — Kagiso Rabada (GT), Lungi Ngidi (RCB), Tristan Stubbs (DC), Aiden Markram (LSG), Ryan Rickelton, Corbin Bosch (both MI), Marco Jansen (PBKS), and Wiaan Mulder (SRH) — will return home before departing for the United Kingdom with the rest of the WTC squad on May 30.

Their early departure could rule them out of the rescheduled IPL playoffs, a matter currently under discussion between Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Media reports suggest that due to the significance of the WTC final, CSA is hopeful that the BCCI will understand the need to stick to the original plan and not extend the players’ NOCs beyond June 3.

However, CSA is also aware this could create friction between the two boards.

National head coach Shukri Conrad and director of cricket Enoch Nkwe have both confirmed that, as per the initial agreement, the players are to leave India by May 25.

"The initial agreement with IPL-BCCI was, with the final being on the 25th, our players would return on the 26th, so that it allows them ample time before we fly out on the 30th," Conrad said in Johannesburg after South Africa announced their WTC final squad. "That is the ongoing conversations that are being had between people in a higher pay grade than I am - the director of cricket [Nkwe] and Pholetsi [Moselki, the CSA chief executive]. They're dealing with that. We want our players back on the 26th and hopefully that comes to fruition."

Nkwe added that while it remains an individual decision for each player to stay or leave, CSA's priority is clear.

"It is an individual decision, obviously, to return or to play or continue," Nkwe said. "But one thing we've made it clear, and we are finalising that with IPL and BCCI, is sticking to our original plan when it comes to the WTC preparations, obviously with May 26 being the latest for the Test guys to come back."

The South African squad is scheduled to arrive in England on May 31 and will play a four-day warm-up match against Zimbabwe in Arundel starting June 3 — the same day as the IPL final. The WTC final is set to take place from June 11 to 15.

Franchise-wise, GT, RCB, PBKS, and MI are in strong contention to finish in the IPL 2025 top four, while DC still has a mathematical chance. Meanwhile, SRH have already been eliminated, and LSG are on the verge of exiting the playoff race.

If CSA adheres to its original plan, GT could be without Rabada and PBKS may miss Jansen during the playoffs — potential setbacks for both teams.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Kyle Verreynne, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson.