Italian Open: Lorenzo Musetti downs Daniil Medvedev to reach quarter-final

Italy's Lorenzo Musetti reacts during his round of 16 match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev in Italian Open on May 13, 2025. — Reuters

ROME: Lorenzo Musetti breezed past Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-4 to qualify for the Italian Open quarter-final here at the Foro Italico on Tuesday.

Musetti dominated the first set and never gave Medvedev a chance to recover from the lead. He showed greater consistency in the baseline exchanges, making just 15 unforced errors compared to Medvedev's 26.

Heavy showers swept through the Foro Italico at 4:38 p.m. local time. While fans rushed for cover, Musetti and Medvedev continued.

Musetti's drop shot that barely bounced on the damp clay brought him the match point.

The 23-year-old remained composed on the court till the end and ensured that his first week in the top 10 of the world rankings would bring another solid run in a big tournament after reaching the final in Monte Carlo and the last four in Madrid.

But the drama continued as when Musetti was on the verge of winning, the chair umpire halted play.

After the resumption, Musetti resumed at 7-5 5-4 40-30, needing just one more point to reach his fifth ATP Masters 1000 quarter-final and third of the season.

The Italian secured the point by winning a 13-stroke rally, which also allowed him to beat the Russian for the first time.

The Italian has won 21 of his past 25 matches on clay and is playing at a career-high No. 9 in the ATP Rankings this week.

Hubert Hurkacz's match with Miami champion Jakub Mensik has also been suspended due to rain, with the former leading 7-6(5), 4-6, 3-2.