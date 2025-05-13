New York Yankees' baseman Oswaldo Cabrera taken to hospital after injury

New York Yankees third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera (95) throws the ball to first base for an out during the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on May 2, 2025. — Reuters

SEATTLE: The New York Yankees' third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera was taken off the field in an ambulance after he injured his left ankle in the ninth inning of New York’s 11-5 victory over Seattle Mariners on Monday.

Cabrera was injured after an awkward slide when he reached back for the plate and scored the Yankees' final run.

The 26-year-old stayed down for several minutes and then medical staff came and was taken to the local hospital.

The captain of the team, Aaron Judge, paid tribute to Cabrera’s attitude after the injury.

“Right before he got carted off, he just called me over and said, ‘Hey, did I score?’” Judge said.

“So, just kind of shows you what type of guy he is. Something like that happens and the one thing on his mind for all the pain and everything is, ‘Did I score?’”

Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham wiped away a tear as he spoke about Cabrera and mentioned he is one of the best and they all love him.

“Oswaldo’s the best of us,” Grisham told the YES Network.

“He shows up every day with the right attitude, plays the game hard, he’s the best person off the field. We just love him.”

Cabrera is in his fourth Major League Baseball season and has become a regular in the Yankees’ lineup. He is hitting .243 this season with one home run and 12 RBIs.