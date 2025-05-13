Jasmine Paolini fights back to reach Italian Open semi-final

Italy's Jasmine Paolini reacts during her quarter final match against Russia's Diana Shnaider in Italian Open on May 13, 2025. — Reuters

ROME: Jasmine Paolini defeated Diana Shnaider 6-7 (1-7) 6-4 6-2 to qualify for the Italian Open semi-final here at the Foro Italico on Tuesday.

Home favourite Paolini recovered from a set down and a 4-0 deficit in the second set.

As a result, Paolini became the first Italian woman to reach the last four in Rome since 2014, when her doubles partner Sara Errani was defeated by Serena Williams in the final.

Shnaider took the opening set in a tie-break and was ahead 3-0 in the second when rain stopped play.

When the game resumed, Shnaider started with her advantage to 4-0, but Paolini won the next six games and levelled the match with the support from the home crowd.

Paolini secured the victory in the final set and thanked Errani for her motivation during the rain delay.

"It was a good thing that it rained for five minutes. I got some coaching from Sara," Paolini said of Errani, who was watching from the stands.

The 29-year-old will face either two-time Italian Open champion Elina Svitolina or Peyton Stearns in the last four.

Notably, Raffaella Reggi was the last Italian woman to win the tournament in 1985.