Mohammed Shami slams Indian media over retirement reports

KARACHI: Right-arm pacer Mohammed Shami on Tuesday, lambasted Indian media for false reports claiming that he is set to call time on his Test career.

An online news portal on Sunday had reported that the right-arm pacer, who is currently representing Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, is set to follow footsteps of the senior duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in stepping away from the longest format.

“After Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, another senior cricketer, Mohammed Shami is reportedly set to bid adieu to Test cricket. According to reports, selectors may drop Mohammed Shami from the squad for the five-match Test series against England due to fitness,” the report had read.

The aforementioned report did not sit well with the pacer, who posted its screenshot on his Instagram story to dismiss the claims.

"Very well done, Maharaj. You should count the days that are remaining in your job. You should say something nice sometimes. This is the most woeful story of the day, sorry," Shami captioned his Instagram story.

For the unversed, Shami has thus far played 64 Tests for India and taken 229 wickets at an average of 27.71. His last Test appearance, however, came in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval in June 2023.

Shami’s absence was due to an injury, which he sustained in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup later that year.

He eventually made his return to the side this year for the T20I series against England and was also a part of India’s squad that won the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025.