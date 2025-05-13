Tickets for PSL 10 remainder to go on sale from Wednesday

This picture shows fans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore witnessing PSL 10 match between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings on May 4, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The tickets for the highly-anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 remainder will go on sale from tomorrow, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Tuesday.

According to the cricket board, the tickets for the remaining eight matches of the ongoing edition of the marquee league can be purchased online as well from the designated outlets of the private courier company.

Since the PCB did not share the price structures for the tickets, it is likely to remain the same as announced earlier.

For the unversed, the ongoing 10th edition of the marquee league will resume on May 17 when Karachi Kings take on Peshawar Zalmi at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The venue will host a double-header on Sunday, with Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans locking horns in the afternoon game, while Peshawar Zalmi will take on Lahore Qalandars in the subsequent fixture.

The last match at the venue will be played on May 19 between defending champions Islamabad United and Karachi Kings.

The action will then shift to Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, which will host Qualifier, Eliminator 1 and Qualifier 2 on May 21, 22 and 23, respectively.

The highly anticipated final of the tournament will also be played here on May 25.

The evening matches are scheduled to get underway at 7:30 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST), while the only afternoon fixture will commence at 3:30 PM.

PSL 10 remainder schedule