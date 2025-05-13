Dean Huijsen to reject £50m Chelsea offer to join Real Madrid

An undated photo of Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen. — AFP

Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen is set to reject offers from both Chelsea and Arsenal in a bid to join Spanish giants Real Madrid.

According to reports, the 20-year-old has decided to go to Spain to enjoy the club's reputation and long-term security.

Huijsen has only spent a year at Bournemouth after leaving Juventus for over £ 12 million, but he will be making a change again this summer.

The Spanish footballer's £50m release clause in his contract with the current club makes him an easy option.

The Cherries star was previously on Malaga's radar, but he is all set to join one of Spain's biggest clubs.

Reports from Spanish media said that Huijsen's father has made it clear to Real Madrid that they will be his son's first choice.

Chelsea, which goes after every young player, several of whom have developed, has also made an offer to Huijsen, but he has rejected it, a report claimed.

After learning that Huijsen's release clause can be paid in three instalments, the Los Blancos believe that the prospect will free up more cash for them to conduct their summer business.

Meanwhile, it will be another positive for Madrid's prospective head coach Xabi Alonso, who wants to introduce two new players to the club before the Club World Cup, which will be held in the United States from June 15.

Notably, Madrid also tried to sign the Spanish sensation in 2021 but lost out to Juventus.

However, as per the latest reports, the club's power brokers have become successful in maintaining a good relationship with the defender's father, and it is expected that this time, Real Madrid is likely to complete the transfer.