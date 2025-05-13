Manchester United to retain Ruben Amorim regardless of Europa League outcome

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim looks dejected after the match in Premier League on May 11, 2025. — Reuters

Manchester United are keen to retain Ruben Amorim as their head coach next season, even if they lose the Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur, British media reported on Tuesday.

The club had a dismal league campaign, but they still think the Portuguese deserves this summer window to improve the squad and sign players better suited to his tactics.

The United, ranked 16th in the Premier League, have lost 17 games, which is their worst performance since 1973-74.

Amorim replaced Erik Ten Hag in November but has failed to show improvement in the team, as during his tenure the United were eliminated from the FA Cup and the League Cup.

Although this season had many lows for United, the Europa League has offered some hope as they will qualify for the UEFA Champions League if they defeat Spurs in Bilbao on 21 May.

Meanwhile, Amorim looked upset on Sunday after United lost 2-0 at home to West Ham and hinted that he might leave if things do not get better.

“I’m talking about myself, I’m talking about the culture in the club and the culture in the team,” Amorim said.

“We need to be really strong in the summer and be brave. We will not have a next season like this if we start like this. If the feeling is still here we should give space [his position] to different persons.

“It’s mentally. We are not scared of losing a game as Manchester United. We don’t have that fear any more and that is the most dangerous thing that a big club can have.”