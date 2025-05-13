Sidra shines as Stars outshine Conquerors in NWT20 match

Stars batters batting against Conquerors during the ninth match of the National Women’s T20 Tournament in National Bank Stadium Karachi on May 13, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: Sidra Amin’s brilliant knock of 78 runs, backed by a disciplined bowling display, powered Stars to a 23-run victory over Conquerors in the ninth match of the National Women’s T20 Tournament here at the National Bank Stadium on Tuesday.

Batting first, Stars posted a competitive total of 145/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

After losing an early wicket, opener Sidra took charge and anchored the innings with a fluent half-century.

She smashed three sixes and seven fours on her way to a 58-ball 78 and remained the top-scorer.

For her match-winning knock, Sidra was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Lower-order batters Waheeda Akhtar (24), Sidra Nawaz (11) and Tuba Hassan (10) made late contributions with handy cameos.

However, six of their batters failed to reach double figures.

For Conquerors, captain Fatima Sana continued her excellent bowling form, picking up three wickets for 34 runs in her four overs.

Hamna Bilal, Nashra Sandhu and Syeda Aroob Shah each claimed one wicket.

Chasing 146, the Conquerors struggled to build partnerships and were restricted to 122/7 in 20 overs.

Najiha Alvi top-scored with a scratchy 39 not out from 44 balls, including four boundaries.

Fatima Sana fought back with the bat, hitting a quick 38 off 24 balls with one six and five fours.

Aroob added 13 runs off eight deliveries, while Saira Jabeen struck 11 off just six balls.

However, consistent fall of wickets and lack of support from the middle and lower order cost the Conquerors the match.

Waheeda impressed with the ball as well, taking two wickets for 21 runs in four overs, including a maiden.

Anosha Nasir and Neelam Mushtaq also claimed two wickets each, while Fatima Zahra picked up one to seal the win.