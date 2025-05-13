Italian Open: Jannik Sinner beats Jesper De Jong to reach Round of 16

Italy's Jannik Sinner in action during his round of 32 match against Netherlands' Jesper De Jong in Italian Open on May 12, 2025. — Reuters

ROME: World No. 1 Jannik Sinner outclassed Jesper De Jong 6-4, 6-2 to qualify for the last 16 of the Italian Open here at the Foro Italico on Monday.

Sinner, returning from a three-month doping ban, edged Mariano Navone on Saturday, then battled past Dutchman De Jong set his Round of 16 clash with Argentina's Francisco Cerúndolo, currently ranked No. 18.

Sinner sprinted to a 4-1 lead in the opening set but gave back three-game advantages against De Jong.

The Italian Champion recovered and closed the set by claiming a 23rd consecutive win.

The streak was interrupted by the three-month suspension that he agreed to by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Reflecting on his performance, Sinner acknowledged that he started well but lost momentum in the middle.

However, after the score reached 4-4, he began to strike again, which gave him confidence.

He also mentioned that De Jong hurt himself in the second set and expressed hope that it was not anything serious, sending his best wishes.

“It was a completely different match from the first one, different conditions. I feel like I started the match very well, and then I had a big drop, and he started to play a bit better. Then I tried to understand what was going on, and then I – fortunately – broke him at 4-4 which gave me the confidence to continue.

“The second set went as it went, he hurt himself, it was obvious. He’s an amazing player, and, even more, an amazing person, so I wish him only the best and we all hope that it’s nothing too serious.”