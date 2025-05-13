Misbah-ul-Haq set to become Pakistan red-ball head coach?

Pakistan's Misbah-ul-Haq celebrates scoring a half-century during the second day of the third Test against West Indies in Roseau on May 11, 2017. — AFP

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali believes Misbah-ul-Haq is set to become the new red-ball head coach of the national men’s cricket team.

Basit took to X, formerly Twitter, to congratulate the former captain for the role, despite no confirmation being made by either the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) or Misbah.

“Red-ball’s head coach, Misbah-ul-Haq. Congratulations,” Basit wrote on X, coupled with a picture of Misbah in Pakistan’s Test jersey.

For the unversed, Basit’s claim came just hours after the cricket board confirmed the appointment of Mike Hesson as the new white-ball head coach.

Hesson’s appointment is effective immediately, starting from May 26.

Naqvi took to the social media platform X to share the news, stating, “I am pleased to announce the appointment of former New Zealand cricketer and renowned coach Mike Hesson as the white-ball head coach of the Pakistan men’s team.

“Mike brings with him a wealth of international experience and a proven track record of developing competitive sides. We look forward to his expertise and leadership in shaping the future of Pakistan’s white-ball cricket. Welcome to the team, Mike!”

The New Zealander’s first assignment as Pakistan white-ball head coach will be a five-match T20I series against Bangladesh, originally scheduled to be played later this month.

However, with the revised schedule of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, which has its grand finale on May 25, the T20I series against Bangladesh is likely to be delayed.

The opening match in Faisalabad was initially scheduled for May 25, but with the PSL final overlapping, the series will be rescheduled, with further details to be confirmed.

Hesson brings a wealth of experience to the role. He served as New Zealand’s head coach from 2012 to 2018, succeeding John Wright.

Under his leadership, New Zealand achieved significant success on the global stage. Hesson has also coached in the high-pressure Indian Premier League (IPL), further solidifying his credentials as a coach capable of thriving in challenging environments.