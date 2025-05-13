Challengers edge past Strikers in National Women’s T20 clash

Strikers (left) and Challengers' captain during a toss in the 10th match of National Women’s T20 Tournament at the Oval Cricket Ground Karachi on May 13, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: A collective batting effort, followed by Sadaf Shamas's three-wicket haul, steered Challengers to a narrow seven-run victory over Strikers in the 10th match of the National Women’s T20 Tournament here at the Oval Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Batting first, Challengers accumulated 145/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Skipper Aliya Riaz top-scored with a brisk 35 off 29 balls, hitting two sixes and a four.

She was supported by Sadaf, who contributed 29 runs from 23 balls, including five boundaries.

Shawaal Zulfiqar and Natalia Parvaiz added 22 runs each, while Gul Rukh made 14 and Tasmia Rubab scored 10.

Strikers’ Zunish Abdul Sattar delivered an impressive spell, claiming three wickets for just 13 runs in three overs, including a maiden.

Diana Baig also picked up three wickets but conceded 33 runs in four overs, while Noreen Yaqoob made one scalp.

In reply, Strikers fell short by seven runs, managing 138/7 in 20 overs despite a valiant half-century by Eyman Fatima.

Fatima waged a lone battle for the Strikers with a brilliant 56 off 47 deliveries, featuring nine boundaries.

Zoofishan Ayyaz also chipped in with 30 runs off 27 balls. However, the rest of the batting line-up failed to provide support, with five players failing to reach double figures.

For Challengers, Sadaf Shamas starred with the ball, taking three wickets for 31 runs in her four overs.

For her all-round brilliance, Sadaf was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Rameen Shamim impressed with two for 18, while Quratulain bagged one wicket for 16 runs in three overs.