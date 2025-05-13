Italian Open: Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka cruise into quarter-finals

ROME: Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka stormed into the quarter-finals of the Italian Open with commanding performances at the Foro Italico on Monday.
Fourth seed Gauff outclassed Emma Raducanu 6-1, 6-2 in a one-sided round-of-16 clash.
The American dominated from the start, showcasing aggressive baseline play and superb movement to leave Raducanu with few answers.
"It was definitely an A [grade]," Gauff said after the match. "It was tough conditions — super windy. Emma is a tough opponent on any surface, so I'm really happy with how I played.
"My game is getting better with every match. Madrid was a step in the right direction. I lost in the final there, and I don’t like losing — especially in a final — so I’m hoping to redeem myself here."
Gauff will now face rising Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, world number one Aryna Sabalenka overcame a spirited challenge from Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk, winning 6-1, 7-6(8) to book her spot in the last eight.
Sabalenka breezed through the opening set in just 31 minutes, but faced a tougher test in the second as Kostyuk broke serve to lead 5-3.
The Belarusian, however, clawed back to force a tie-break and saved a set point at 6-7 before winning four consecutive points to seal the victory.
Sabalenka will next meet China’s Zheng Qinwen, the tournament’s eighth seed, in what promises to be an exciting quarter-final clash.
