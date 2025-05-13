Italian Open: Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka cruise into quarter-finals

Aryna Sabalenka (Right) celebrates after winning her round of 16 match against Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk on May 12, 2025 and Coco Gauff of the U.S. celebrates winning her round of 64 match against Canada's Victoria Mboko at Foro Italico in Rome on May 9, 2025. — Reuters

ROME: Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka stormed into the quarter-finals of the Italian Open with commanding performances at the Foro Italico on Monday.

Fourth seed Gauff outclassed Emma Raducanu 6-1, 6-2 in a one-sided round-of-16 clash.

The American dominated from the start, showcasing aggressive baseline play and superb movement to leave Raducanu with few answers.

"It was definitely an A [grade]," Gauff said after the match. "It was tough conditions — super windy. Emma is a tough opponent on any surface, so I'm really happy with how I played.

"My game is getting better with every match. Madrid was a step in the right direction. I lost in the final there, and I don’t like losing — especially in a final — so I’m hoping to redeem myself here."

Gauff will now face rising Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, world number one Aryna Sabalenka overcame a spirited challenge from Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk, winning 6-1, 7-6(8) to book her spot in the last eight.

Sabalenka breezed through the opening set in just 31 minutes, but faced a tougher test in the second as Kostyuk broke serve to lead 5-3.

The Belarusian, however, clawed back to force a tie-break and saved a set point at 6-7 before winning four consecutive points to seal the victory.

Sabalenka will next meet China’s Zheng Qinwen, the tournament’s eighth seed, in what promises to be an exciting quarter-final clash.