Schedule for remaining PSL 10 matches unveiled

Islamabad United players celebrate a dismissal during their PSL 10 match against Karachi Kings at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 20, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday, unveiled the highly-anticipated match schedule for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 remainder.

The ongoing edition of the marquee league will resume on May 17 when Karachi Kings will take on Peshawar Zalmi at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The venue will host a double-header on Sunday, with Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans locking horns in the afternoon game, while Peshawar Zalmi will take on Lahore Qalandars in the subsequent fixture.

The last match at the venue will be played on May 19 between defending champions Islamabad United and Karachi Kings.

The action will then shift to Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, which will host Qualifier, Eliminator 1 and Qualifier 2 on May 21, 22 and 23 respectively.

The highly anticipated final of the tournament will also be played here on May 25.

The evening matches are scheduled to get underway at 7:30 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST), while the only afternoon fixture will commence at 3:30 PM.

The cricket board further shared that the details regarding ticket sales will be shared in due course.

The league was temporarily suspended due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, as well as an incident near the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium last week.

Initially, the remaining matches were relocated to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in light of heightened security concerns.

However, following the directive of Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and in view of escalating tensions with India, the PCB decided to pause the tournament entirely.

As of the suspension, 27 matches had been completed, with Quetta Gladiators leading the points table. They have already secured a spot in the playoffs with six wins, two losses, and one no-result from nine matches.

The Karachi Kings hold second place with 10 points, having won five out of eight matches. Defending champions Islamabad United are in third place, also with 10 points, after five wins and four losses in nine games.

The Lahore Qalandars are placed fourth with nine points from four wins, four losses, and one no-result, while Peshawar Zalmi sit fifth with eight points, secured through four wins in their nine games.

The Multan Sultans have been eliminated from playoff contention, managing just one win and suffering eight losses in their nine matches.

PSL 10 remainder schedule

May 17 – Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi

May 18 – Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars (afternoon)

May 18 – Islamabad United v Karachi Kings

May 19 – Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators

May 21 – Qualifier

May 22 – Eliminator 1

May 23 – Eliminator 2

May 25 – Final