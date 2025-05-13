Trent Grisham’s two homers lead Yankees to victory over Mariners

New York Yankees outfielder Jasson Dom’nguez (24) and outfielder Trent Grisham (12) celebrate after defeating the Athletics at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento on May 9, 2025. — Reuters

SEATTLE: Trent Grisham hit two home runs to propel the New York Yankees to an 11-5 victory over the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Monday night.

The Yankees' commanding win, however, was overshadowed by an injury to third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera, who was taken off the field in an ambulance after being hurt in the ninth inning.

Cabrera sustained the injury while scoring on a sacrifice fly by Aaron Judge. His awkward slide toward home plate appeared to cause him to injure his left leg.

Grisham, who has had a disappointing 2024 season so far, gave the Yankees an early lead with a solo home run in the third inning. He followed it up with another homer in the fifth, during which New York erupted for six runs.

In that same inning, Paul Goldschmidt and Cody Bellinger each recorded RBI singles off Seattle pitcher Emerson Hancock. Austin Wells then put the game out of reach with a three-run homer.

Goldschmidt’s single extended his impressive streak of at least one hit in every away game this season. The veteran first baseman now has seven doubles, two home runs, and 11 RBIs on the road.

Yankees' Clarke Schmidt (1-1) picked up the win after six innings on the mound. He allowed three runs and three hits, walked two, and struck out six.

For the Mariners, Julio Rodríguez and Jorge Polanco hit solo home runs, and Cal Raleigh added a two-run homer in the eighth inning.

Seattle’s loss marked their fourth consecutive defeat, and they now find themselves just one and a half games ahead of the Oakland Athletics in the AL West.

The two teams will meet again on Tuesday night in the second game of the three-game series, with Seattle's Bryan Woo scheduled to face Yankees' Max Fried on the mound.