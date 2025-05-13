England announce squads for white-ball series against West Indies

Jofra Archer celebrates his wicket with teammates during the Champions Trophy match between England and South Africa at the National Bank Cricket Stadium in Karachi on March 01, 2025. - ICC

The England men's cricket team has announced their squads for the upcoming white-ball series against the West Indies, set to begin on May 29.

The series will consist of three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), with Harry Brook leading the team as the new skipper.

In a significant development, Liam Livingstone has been omitted from both the ODI and T20I squads.

Livingstone previously stepped in as captain for Jos Buttler during England's ODI series against the West Indies last year, but has not made the cut for this series.

On the other hand, all-rounder Liam Dawson has been recalled to the England white-ball setup after almost a three-year absence. However, Dawson will only feature in the T20I matches during this series.

Phil Salt has been dropped from the ODI squad after struggling to translate his explosive 20-over batting style to the longer format.

However, England has chosen to prioritize continuity in the 50-over side rather than making a complete overhaul.

Joe Root remains in the squad as the senior batter, while Adil Rashid retains his position as England's premier legspinner, despite being 37 years old.

Rehan Ahmed, his potential successor, has been included for the T20Is only.

The first of the three ODIs will be played on May 29, followed by games on June 1 and June 3.

This series marks England’s first white-ball assignment of the season, and it comes at a time when a potential conflict of interest looms for Jos Buttler.

Buttler’s Gujarat Titans side are currently topping the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table and are favorites to progress to the knockout stages.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has expressed support for the IPL and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), stating in a statement: "We're keen to support the IPL and the BCCI in getting the schedule up and running, and to facilitate players' return should they choose to go back."

The ECB also added that No Objection Certificates (NOCs) had been granted based on the original IPL dates, but they would review any potential extensions, especially if the IPL clashes with the white-ball squad.

The board will continue to collaborate with the BCCI and the IPL as the situation develops.

"No Objection Certificates have been granted based on the original IPL dates, so we'll need to review any potential extensions, particularly in relation to any clash with the final white-ball squad," the statement continued.

"We'll continue to work closely with the BCCI and the IPL as the situation develops."

England squad for West Indies ODIs: Harry Brook (Yorkshire) – Captain, Jofra Archer (Sussex), Gus Atkinson (Surrey), Tom Banton (Somerset), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Tom Hartley (Lancashire), Will Jacks (Surrey), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Matthew Potts (Durham), Jamie Overton (Somerset), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire) and Jamie Smith (Surrey).

England squad for West Indies T20Is: Harry Brook (Yorkshire) – Captain, Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Tom Banton (Somerset), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Will Jacks (Surrey), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Matthew Potts (Durham), Jamie Overton (Somerset), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Luke Wood (Lancashire).

England vs West Indies white-ball series schedule:

One-Day Internationals:

1st ODI: West Indies v England - 3 December, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

2nd ODI: West Indies v England - 6 December, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

3rd ODI: West Indies v England - 9 December, Kensington Oval, Barbados

T20 Internationals: