Shoaib Malik speaks out after stepping down as PCB mentor

An undated picture of former captain of Pakistan Cricket team Shoaib Malik. — ICC

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik has officially confirmed his resignation from the mentorship panel for domestic teams and the Champions Cup.

Malik issued a statement on his social media platforms, expressing gratitude to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the opportunity to contribute to domestic cricket.

He disclosed that he had submitted his resignation two weeks earlier, citing challenges in managing multiple professional and personal responsibilities.

“Two weeks ago, I informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of my decision to step down from my role as domestic cricket mentor after much consideration and submitted my formal resignation in writing,” Malik stated.

“This was not an easy choice, but after reflecting on my commitments, I realised that juggling multiple responsibilities would prevent me from giving my best- both to Pakistan cricket and to my other professional and personal priorities. To ensure fairness to all, I believe this is the right time to transition,” he added.

The veteran all-rounder confirmed that he would honor all existing contractual obligations to ensure a smooth transition and give the PCB adequate time to appoint a successor ahead of the upcoming domestic season.

He also extended his gratitude to PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, Director of Champions Events Wahab Riaz, the PCB executive team, and his fellow coaching staff. Malik expressed particular appreciation for the players he mentored, describing the experience as “immensely fulfilling.”

"I will fulfill my contractual obligations as planned, allowing the PCB ample time to appoint a new Mentor well ahead of the next season," he continued.

I am deeply grateful to PCB Chairman Mr. Mohsin Naqvi, the PCB executive team, my former teammate and Director of Champions Events Wahab Riaz, my coaching staff at the Stallions, and, most importantly, the players who entrusted me with the opportunity to share my knowledge."

“I wish the PCB and everyone involved continued success. Cricket runs in my blood, and I remain committed to supporting Pakistan’s cricketing future in any capacity I can,” he concluded.

Earlier in the day, reports emerged suggesting that the PCB had decided to part ways with all five mentors appointed last year for the Champions Cup.

Sources indicate that the decision—reportedly initiated by Chairman Mohsin Naqvi—is part of a broader strategic shift in preparation for upcoming domestic and international cricket events.

The five mentors affected by this restructuring include Saqlain Mushtaq, Waqar Younis, Misbah-ul-Haq, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shoaib Malik. They were initially appointed in August 2024 on three-year contracts.