Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray end coaching partnership after six months

Novak Djokovic and coach Andy Murray have mutually decided to end their coaching partnership after six months, the Serbian confirmed on Tuesday.

The split comes after Djokovic suffered early exits in his last two tournaments, raising questions about his form ahead of the clay season.

"Thank you, coach Andy, for all the hard work, fun and support over last six months on and off the court -- really enjoyed deepening our friendship together," Djokovic said.

Murray, who began working with Djokovic in November after announcing his retirement at the Paris Olympics, expressed gratitude for the opportunity.

"Thanks to Novak for the unbelievable opportunity to work together, and to his team for all their hard work over the past six months. I wish Novak all the best for the rest of the season," said Murray.

During their time together, Djokovic won seven of his 12 matches.

He reached the semifinals of the Australian Open, where he retired mid-match against Alexander Zverev, and made it to the Miami Open final, losing to Czech teenager Jakub Mensik in straight tiebreak sets — 7-6(4), 7-6(4) — in what was widely considered a stunning upset.

Murray and Djokovic share a storied rivalry on the court, with the Serb leading their head-to-head 25-11.

However, Murray famously defeated Djokovic to claim two of his three Grand Slam titles — at the 2012 US Open and the 2013 Wimbledon Championships.

Djokovic, who opted out of the ongoing Italian Open without explanation, is expected to return next week at the ATP 250 event in Geneva, using it as preparation for Roland Garros, the year's second Grand Slam.