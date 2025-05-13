South Africa announce squad for WTC Final against Australia

An undated picture of South African cricketers celebrating. — ICC

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa has announced a strong 15-member squad for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 Final against Australia, scheduled to begin on June 11, 2025, at Lord’s. This marks South Africa's first appearance in a WTC Final, having topped the standings with a points percentage of 69.44.

Captain Temba Bavuma will lead the side in what promises to be a high-stakes contest for the coveted Test mace. The Proteas received a significant boost with the return of fast bowler Lungi Ngidi, who has recovered from a groin injury that kept him out during the home season.

Ngidi has since featured in white-ball matches and international T20 leagues, proving his fitness and form.

The selectors have largely stuck with their tried-and-tested core, making only two changes to the squad that recently faced Pakistan.

Promising young pacer Kwena Maphaka has been omitted to accommodate the experienced Ngidi, while top-order batter Matthew Breetzke also misses out.

The batting unit will be spearheaded by Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, and Aiden Markram at the top. Bavuma, Tristan Stubbs, and David Bedingham will anchor the middle order, while wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne provides stability and spark in the lower order.

South Africa’s bowling attack appears formidable, featuring Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Dane Paterson, and Corbin Bosch alongside Ngidi to form a dynamic pace unit.

Spinner Keshav Maharaj will lead the spin department, supported by Senuran Muthusamy.

South Africa’s WTC campaign included 12 Tests, of which they won eight. After a drawn home series against India (1-1) and a 2-0 loss in New Zealand, they bounced back strongly with series wins over the West Indies (1-0), Bangladesh (2-0), Sri Lanka (2-0), and Pakistan (2-0).

Meanwhile, Australia has also unveiled their 15-member squad for the final, featuring the return of all-rounder Cameron Green.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Kyle Verreynne, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson.