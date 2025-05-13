PCB finalises plan to remove mentorship panel: sources

An undated picture of mentors of domestic teams and the Champions Cup. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to remove five high-profile mentors from their roles with domestic teams and the Champions Cup.

According to sources, the decision was made on the directive of PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and reflects a change in approach ahead of key domestic and international assignments.

The PCB has finalised plans to part ways with former cricketers Saqlain Mushtaq, Waqar Younis, Misbah-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, and Sarfaraz Ahmed. These individuals were appointed last year as mentors for the Champions Cup under three-year contracts.

While the official announcement is yet to be made, sources confirm that the decision has already been taken internally.

Shoaib Malik had submitted his resignation two weeks ago, voluntarily stepping down before the board's final decision. The remaining four mentors are expected to be formally informed in the coming days, effectively ending what was initially envisioned as a long-term mentorship project.

The reasons behind this move have not been disclosed, and the PCB has yet to release an official statement on the matter.

It is pertinent to mention that on August 26, 2024, the PCB had announced the appointments of these five former players through a competitive and transparent process.

Each mentor was assigned to lead a domestic team in the Champions Cup and was reportedly offered a monthly salary of Rs 5 million.

Meanwhile, in another significant development on Tuesday, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi appointed Mike Hesson as the new head coach of the Pakistan national team, while Aqib Javed was named Director of the High-Performance Centre.