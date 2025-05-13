IPL 2025 final venue revealed: reports

Ashwani Kumar celebrates after taking wicket of Jos Buttler during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans in Mumbai on May 06, 2025. - AFP

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has yet to officially confirm the venues for the IPL 2025 playoffs, including Qualifier 1, the Eliminator, and the Final.

However, Indian media reports indicate that Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium is being strongly considered to host Qualifier 2 and the Final, scheduled for June 1 and 3, respectively.

The delay in the announcement is primarily due to weather-related uncertainties.

According to the media reports, the BCCI is closely monitoring the monsoon's progression across the country to ensure that rain does not disrupt the crucial stages of the tournament.

Current weather forecasts suggest that Ahmedabad is unlikely to receive rainfall in early June, making it a viable and favorable option for the high-stakes matches.

Mumbai is reportedly among the contenders to host Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator. However, recent heavy rainfall and persistent overcast conditions in the city have cast doubt on its suitability.

The final decision will hinge on how the monsoon unfolds. If conditions remain more stable in North Indian cities like Delhi, Jaipur, or Lucknow, the BCCI may opt to shift the first two playoff matches there instead.

Despite the uncertainty, the board is unlikely to introduce a completely new city into the playoff schedule.

The final venues are expected to be selected from the six cities already hosting the remaining 17 league-stage matches after the mid-season reshuffle.

Logistical considerations, particularly the transportation and setup of broadcast infrastructure, play a critical role in the selection process.

This logistical challenge also influenced the exclusion of cities such as Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Mohali/Dharamsala.

Teams like Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were left with only one home fixture, making it impractical to relocate broadcast equipment for a single match.

Furthermore, Mohali and Dharamsala were ruled out due to recent border-related concerns, prompting the BCCI to designate Jaipur as the new base for specific fixtures.

An official announcement regarding the final playoff venues is expected from the BCCI in the coming days.