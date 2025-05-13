Jayson Tatum suffers crippling injury in Game 4 loss to Knicks

Jayson Tatum (#0) of the Boston Celtics lies on the ground after being injured against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference second-round NBA Playoffs series at Madison Square Garden in New York on May 12, 2025. — AFP

NEW YORK: Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum suffered a significant ankle injury during the fourth quarter of Game 4 in the NBA Eastern Conference semi-final series against the New York Knicks.

The Celtics lost the match 121-113 on Monday at Madison Square Garden.

Tatum went down clutching his ankle late in the fourth quarter and immediately signaled for a timeout. Trainers rushed to his aid and carried him off the floor.

“It’s a lower-body injury,” said Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla after the game, adding that Tatum is scheduled for an MRI on Tuesday.

Tatum has faced criticism throughout the series for not leading the team to victories despite solid individual performances. However, in Game 4, he reminded everyone of his elite status, scoring 42 points along with eight rebounds and four assists.

Veteran teammate Al Horford expressed deep concern for Tatum.

"Well, it's very concerning," Al Horford said.

"Just from the care that I have for him and what he means to us, what he means to Boston. Just very tough for us.

"More importantly, it's just really tough for him right now. Let's see what happens. Just is very tough for our group altogether."

Despite Tatum’s heroics, the Celtics fell short. Knicks star Jalen Brunson led the charge for New York, finishing with 39 points and 12 assists to seal the win.

The Celtics now trail 3-1 in the best-of-seven series. A comeback from such a deficit is rare—only a few teams have accomplished it, most notably the Denver Nuggets, who did it twice in the 2020 playoffs.