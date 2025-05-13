ICC fines Sri Lanka captain for outburst in tri-series clash

An undated picture of Sri Lanka women’s team captain Chamari Athapaththu. — ICC

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka women’s team captain, Chamari Athapaththu, has been fined 10 percent of her match fee for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during a high-stakes tri-series match against South Africa in Colombo.

The incident occurred in the sixth match of the Tri-Nation Series between South Africa and Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

In the 32nd over of South Africa’s innings, Athapaththu, visibly frustrated after conceding a boundary to Annerie Dercksen, removed her sunglasses and smashed them on the ground, shattering them into pieces.

This act was deemed a violation of Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which addresses the “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match.”

The on-field umpires, Anna Harris and Dedunu de Silva, along with third umpire Lyndon Hannibal and fourth umpire Nimali Perera, reported the incident.

Athapaththu accepted the charge and the penalty proposed by match referee Michelle Pereira, thus eliminating the need for a formal hearing.

As this was Athapaththu’s first offence within a 24-month period, one demerit point was added to her disciplinary record. Level one offences can carry penalties ranging from an official reprimand to a maximum of 50 percent of the match fee and up to two demerit points.

Despite the incident, Sri Lanka secured a 76-run victory over South Africa, advancing to the tri-series final against India.

However, in the final, India dominated, defeating Sri Lanka by 97 runs. India posted a record-breaking 342/7, their highest women’s ODI total in Sri Lanka, powered by Smriti Mandhana’s brilliant 116.