Alyssa Healy opens up about harrowing IPL 2025 experience amid Dharamshala tensions

Mitchell Starc and Alyssa Healy arrive ahead of the 2024 Cricket Australia Awards at Crown Palladium on January 31, 2024 in Melbourne and The PBKS and RR game in Dharamsala was called off due to cross borde tensions between India and Pakistan on May 08, 2025. - CricketAustralia/BCCI

Australian women’s cricket team captain Alyssa Healy has opened up about the unsettling experience during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match in Dharamsala that was abruptly halted due to regional tensions.

Healy, who was in India with her husband, Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc, was in the stands watching his match when the incident occurred.

“There was a lack of information, and the players were confused in Dharamsala,” Healy told reporters. “The most frightening part of the whole situation was the spread of misinformation.”

According to the 35-year-old, the atmosphere quickly turned tense.

“We were told everything was fine — that the incident had occurred miles away, the match would continue, and there was nothing to worry about,” she said. “Then, suddenly, the stadium was evacuated as a precaution. It was the right decision, but certainly not a comforting one.”

Recounting the scene, the right-handed batter added, “We were all sitting in the stands when the lights went out — it was surreal. Families and support staff were gathered in one area when we were told to leave immediately.”

In a particularly harrowing moment, Healy described how panic began to spread: “Another man came and picked up a child, saying, ‘We have to get out of here right now.’ We had no idea what was happening — we were taken to a small, cramped room. Faf du Plessis didn’t even have his shoes on. Everyone looked visibly worried.”

She revealed that Mitchell Starc later informed her that an incident occurred at a village about 60 kilometers away, triggering a blackout in Dharamsala.

“There was a lot of concern among our entire Australian group,” Healy added. “Australian cricketers should now seek security assurances from the government.”

The ordeal ended when the group was transported to their hotel after about half an hour of confusion and fear.

After the ceasefire between both countries, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released a revised schedule for the remaining fixtures of the IPL 2025.

The tournament, which was suspended on May 9 due to escalating cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, will resume on May 17 and conclude on June 3.

In a statement issued Monday night, the BCCI confirmed that the remaining 17 matches — comprising 13 league fixtures and four playoff games — will be held across six venues: Bengaluru, Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad.

Two double-headers have been scheduled for consecutive Sundays, streamlining the tournament to meet international commitments.

The rescheduled IPL also results in a tighter turnaround for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final, as the gap between the IPL final and the WTC title clash is now just seven days. Australia and South Africa will face off at Lord’s from June 11.