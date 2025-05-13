PCB appoints Aqib Javed as Director of High Performance

Pakistan head coach Aaqib Javed during press conference on the eve of second Test against West Indies in Multan on January 24, 2025. — AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tueday announced the appointement of former fast bowler and seasoned coach Aqib Javed as the new Director of High Performance.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the appointment on Tuesday via his official account on X (formerly Twitter), calling it a strategic move to strengthen Pakistan's cricketing framework.

“To strengthen our cricket infrastructure, we are pleased to welcome Aqib Javed as the Director of High Performance. His appointment, alongside Mike Hesson as the white-ball head coach, marks a significant step forward in our strategic vision for Pakistan cricket.

“Together, their expertise and leadership will play a pivotal role in the development, evolution, and success of our national setup.”

The 52-year-old, a member of Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup-winning squad, brings a wealth of experience as both a player and coach.

He has played a key role in nurturing young talent at the grassroots level and has coached across various domestic and international platforms, including a successful stint with the UAE national team.

The position was previously held by Nadeem Khan, who stepped down earlier. Javed’s appointment comes during a transitional phase in Pakistan’s coaching structure, which has seen several high-profile departures in recent months.

His appointment coincides with the PCB’s announcement of former New Zealand captain Mike Hesson as the new white-ball head coach of the national team.

Hesson’s appointment comes ahead of Pakistan’s five-match T20I series against Bangladesh later this month.

However, due to the revised schedule of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10—whose grand finale is set for May 25—the T20I series against Bangladesh is likely to be delayed.

The opening match in Faisalabad was initially scheduled for May 25, but due to the overlap with the PSL final, the series will be rescheduled. Further details will be announced in due course.

For the unversed, Aqib Javed represented Pakistan in 22 Test matches and 163 One-Day Internationals between 1988 and 1998. He also previously served as the interim head coach of the Pakistan men’s national team.