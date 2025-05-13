NBA Playoffs: Timberwolves tame Warriors with Randle-Edwards heroics

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts after making a shot while being fouled against the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center in San Francisco on May 12, 2025. — Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: Julius Randle and Anthony Edwards once again starred for the Minnesota Timberwolves, leading them to a 117-110 victory over the Golden State Warriors in the NBA playoffs on Monday night at Chase Center.

With the win, the Timberwolves now hold a commanding 3-1 lead in the NBA Western Conference semifinal series.

Randle poured in 31 points, along with five rebounds and three assists. Edwards was equally impressive, contributing 30 points, five assists, and four rebounds, proving once again to be a vital force for Minnesota.

The game remained tight in the first half, with the Warriors narrowly edging the Timberwolves 28-27 in the first quarter and 32-31 in the second.

At halftime, Edwards rallied his teammates with a strong message.

“At halftime, Coach came in and said we’re playing like we already won the series pretty much, I don’t really like that," Edwards said, adding, “I told them we’ve only got two wins."

His leadership translated onto the court in the third quarter, where the Timberwolves went on a blistering 17-0 run, with Edwards scoring 11 of those points. By the end of the third, Minnesota had built a 97-77 lead.

The Warriors attempted a comeback with a 33-20 fourth quarter, but the gap proved too large to overcome.

Jonathan Kuminga led the Warriors with 23 points, converting 11 of 12 free throws, while Jimmy Butler added 14 points, six rebounds, and three assists.

The series now shifts to Minneapolis for Game 5 on Wednesday night, where the Timberwolves will have the opportunity to close out the best-of-seven series at home.

Golden State continues to be without Stephen Curry, who has missed the last three games due to a hamstring injury and is expected to remain sidelined for Game 5.