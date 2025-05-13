PCB appoints new white-ball coach for Pakistan cricket team

Chairman of PCB Mohsin Naqvi speaks during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 curtain raiser event at Diwan-e-Aam, Lahore Fort on February 16, 2025 in Lahore. - ICC

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, officially announced the appointment of former New Zealand cricketer and renowned coach Mike Hesson as Pakistan's new white-ball coach.

The appointment is effective immediately, starting from May 26.

Naqvi took to the social media platform 'X' to share the news, stating, “I am pleased to announce the appointment of former New Zealand cricketer and renowned coach Mike Hesson as the white-ball head coach of the Pakistan men’s team.

“Mike brings with him a wealth of international experience and a proven track record of developing competitive sides. We look forward to his expertise and leadership in shaping the future of Pakistan’s white-ball cricket. Welcome to the team, Mike!”

Hesson's appointment comes ahead of Pakistan’s five-match T20I series against Bangladesh this month.

However, with the revised schedule of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, which has its grand finale on May 25, the T20I series against Bangladesh is likely to be delayed.

The opening match in Faisalabad was initially scheduled for May 25, but with the PSL final overlapping, the series will be rescheduled, with further details to be confirmed.

Hesson brings a wealth of experience to the role. He served as New Zealand’s head coach from 2012 to 2018, succeeding John Wright.

Under his leadership, New Zealand achieved significant success on the global stage. Hesson has also coached in the high-pressure Indian Premier League (IPL), further solidifying his credentials as a coach capable of thriving in challenging environments.