Former Somerset star Arul Suppiah opens up about Battle with Anorexia

An undated picture of former Somerset cricketer Arul Suppiah (center). — AFP

Arul Suppiah, the former Somerset cricketer, has opened up about his long and difficult struggle with anorexia — a condition rarely associated with male athletes. His candid revelations have shed light on a hidden mental health crisis that nearly cost him his life.

Now a teacher at Queen’s College in Taunton, Suppiah first realised something was seriously wrong during a classroom lesson when he suddenly felt faint, barely able to stay upright by leaning against a wall.

At the time, he had lost 15 kilograms, was constantly fatigued, and was haunted by what he called “The Voice” — an internal compulsion to control every aspect of his diet and exercise.

Anorexia nervosa is a severe mental health disorder, often misunderstood as affecting only young women. Suppiah’s story challenges that stereotype, highlighting the silent struggles many male athletes may also face.

What began in 2017 as a simple effort to maintain a healthy lifestyle quickly spiralled into obsessive behaviour. He was overexercising, undereating, and withdrawing from social activities — particularly those involving food. Compliments on his weight loss only fuelled his disordered thinking.

His breaking point came when he nearly collapsed at work. A doctor advised him to take immediate medical leave. But recovery wasn’t instant. “It actually got worse,” Suppiah recalled.

A turning point came when his psychiatrist warned that he would be hospitalised under the Mental Health Act if he didn’t improve. That moment marked the beginning of a slow, painful recovery journey.

With support from the Professional Cricketers’ Association, a dedicated mental health team, and a friend’s family, Suppiah began the process of healing.

“At first, I was recovering for others, not for myself,” he admitted.

The 41-year-old continues to manage his health while living with conditions such as OCD, depression, and anxiety. Reflecting on his professional cricket career, he believes the pressures of elite sport played a significant role in his mental health struggles.

“My recovery was very up and down. I would sometimes put on weight, then lose it again, and vice versa,” he said.

“Then I realised that, actually, I was just kidding myself. What I had to understand was that recovery was for my own good and for my own purpose. That’s when I started to believe in and trust the process,” he added.

He acknowledged the mental strain of professional sport, saying: “The professional sports environment is pretty intense — you’re always in the spotlight, and you have to perform or risk losing your place.”