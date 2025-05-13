Australia announce squad for WTC Final against South Africa

The Australian team smiles all the way as they win the 2023–24 Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3–1 against India in Sydney on January 5, 2024. - AFP

Cricket Australia on Tuesday unveiled its 15-member squad for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final against South Africa, scheduled to be held at Lord’s next month.

All-rounder Cameron Green is set to make his return to Test cricket, having recovered from a back injury that had sidelined him since March 2024.

He has been included in both the WTC final squad and the touring party for the subsequent Test series in the Caribbean, also announced on May 13.

Captain Pat Cummins and pacer Josh Hazlewood have also been recalled to the Test squad after missing the 2025 Champions Trophy due to injuries.

Both players recently made their competitive returns in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, Hazlewood missed Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s last game with a shoulder niggle and was a doubtful starter before the league was temporarily suspended.

Brendan Doggett, who was named Player of the Match in the Sheffield Shield final, has been included as the only travelling reserve.

The rest of the squad remains largely unchanged from the team that secured series wins over Sri Lanka (2-0) and India (3-1) last summer.

Chair of selectors George Bailey expressed his excitement over key players returning to the squad and reflected on the team's recent achievements.

"We are fortunate and looking forward to having Pat (Cummins), Josh (Hazlewood) and Cam (Green) back in the squad," said chair of selectors George Bailey. "The team finished the WTC cycle with an impressive series victory in Sri Lanka following an equally strong summer in defeating India for the first time in a decade.

"Those series capped a consistent performance across the two-year cycle and now presents us with the incredibly exciting opportunity to defend the World Test Championship. It means a lot to the group to reach the final and they are very much looking forward to the challenge South Africa will present at Lord's."

Beau Webster retains his spot as an all-rounder following a promising start to his Test career. Meanwhile, Sam Konstas rejoins the squad after leaving the Sri Lanka series early to fulfil domestic commitments with New South Wales.

Left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann has been preferred over Todd Murphy, although he is more likely to feature during the three-Test West Indies series starting June 25.

Australia are aiming to become the first team to successfully defend the World Test Championship title.

Australia's Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

Travelling reserve: Brendan Doggett